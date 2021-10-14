By Emma Una – Calabar



The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Cross River State has slammed two sides of governor of the state, Senator Ben Ayade for cutting chains used by the union as locks to stop civil servants from reporting for duties.



In a momo pasted in public places, the NLC accused Dr Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Governor’s Office and Mr Effiong Ita Umoh, Special Adviser Security South to Governor Ayade of moving round government offices to break locks mounted by the labour union.



“By breaking our chains they have truly broken the chains used in oppressing the workers and retirees of Cross River since 2015 .

“We are indeed free now to continue to demand for our rights.



While encouraging their members to continue to stay at home, the union warned the public to be wary of any security breach on government buildings and hold the duo of Mboto and Ita responsible.



Recall that on 12 th October, workers in the state embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demand for government to address a catalogue of outstanding demands.



The Head of Service , Mrs Geraldine Akpet Ekanem on Wednesday warned workers and permanent secretaries to resume for work or face dire consequences.

Vanguard News Nigeria