Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin

The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination level in Russia is too low, and the high mortality rate during the pandemic is related to this fact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“Yes, indeed, our vaccination rate is low. It is unacceptably low.

“Hence, we have such a high mortality rate,’’ Peskov told reporters.

ALSO READ: Makurdi residents lament over rising cost of food

He added that the authorities used every opportunity to appeal to citizens to get vaccinated.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the pandemic was not over and it could bounce back with new waves and more aggressive strains.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria