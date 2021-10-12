Justice Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court, Maitama on Tuesday ordered that a man, Mohammadu Labaran be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stabbing another to death.

The police charged Labaran with culpable homicide.

Kekemeke ordered that Labaran be removed from the police custody to the correctional service centre.

He added that the registrar of the court should write to Legal Aid to get legal representative for the defendant since he told the court that he does not have one.

Kekemeke then adjourned the matter until December 15 for trial.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Edward Ochayi, told the court that Labaran committed the offence on Feb. 17, 2020, at Mpape, Abuja.

Ochayi alleged that the defendant stabbed Abubakar Usman with a knife to death.

He added that this offence was contrary and punishable under the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendant aided by an interpreter pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He also told the court that he does not have any legal representation.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria