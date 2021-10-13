By Sola Isola – Ibadan

A federal high court, sitting in Ibadan the Oyo state capital, Tuesday sentenced one Shoneye Idowu to one year in imprisonment for impersonation.

Shoneye who said he is a student of marketing from Ogitech Polytechnic pleaded ‘guilty’ to one-count charge bordering on impersonation.

The charge read: “That you Shoneye Idowu Segun sometimes in 2020 at Ilaro within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonated the name – Anna Balogun from Texas, United States of America with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22 (2) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the same Act”.

The prosecution counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi urged the court to convict and sentence Shoneye since he (Shoneye) had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Agomoh convicted and sentenced Shoneye to twelve months jail term and ordered him to refund Four Hundred and Seventy Five United States Dollars ($475).

Shoneye was also ordered to forfeit an iPhone 11Pro Max and one iPhone wrist watch to the federal government of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria