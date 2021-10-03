By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

There was pandemonium around Ireti Ayo area of Ilesa, as a couple, Eso Olasunkanmi and Eso Fisayo, were found dead in their dining.

According to Osun State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, the couple were found lifeless in the room.

It was however gathered that the couple had their dinner on Friday night but the circumstances around their mysterious death is not clear yet.

A resident in the area, Wale Banjo, said nobody knew what happened to them but they were seen earlier on Friday, October 1 because of the public holiday only for their bodies to be discovered later in the evening.

Opalola disclosed that the bodies have been taken to the hospital for autopsy in order to ascertain the cause of their death.

“The couple’s bodies have been taken to the hospital for autopsy. The result could help us unravel the mystery behind their death.

“Presently, I cannot disclosed what killed them untill after the autopsy”, she added.

