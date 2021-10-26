By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Deputy Senate President and chairman of the appeal sub-convention committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has given reasons some aspirants vying for various positions, were disqualified from participating at this weekend’s elective convention.

Ekweremadu in an interface with journalists yesterday said those disqualified have the right to challenge same at the sitting of the appeal committee.

He said: “On the whole, we received some appeals. One is in respect of the non- clearance of the deputy national secretary aspirant, Akintan Kareem.

“There is also a petition in respect of the non-clearance of the deputy national youth leader aspirant from Edo state for not being a party member, one Timothy Osadolor.

“One of the petitions is in respect of Usman Sani Shehu, an aspirant for the office of national youth leader for alleged forgery of certificates and age falsification.

“We also received an appeal in respect of another aspirant to the position of national youth leader, Mohammed Usman for non- resignation of current position as a youth leader in his ward.”

Continuing, Ekweremadu also said the committee received a petition against the clearance of Taofeek Arapaja for the position of deputy national chairman (South) for not resigning from his present position (national vice chairman, South-West).

And despite Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu’s support for Senator Sam Anyanwu who is aspiring to be national secretary of the PDP, the lawmaker said his committee has received two petitions against his clearance for allegedly taking the PDP to court in the past.

He also mentioned Eddy Olafeso, an aspirant to the office of the national publicity secretary, who was disqualified by the screening committee for taking the PDP to court, noting however, that the aspirant did not file an appeal.

“No matter what our feelings are about those appeals and petitions, what we intend to do as a very responsible body is to listen to all those that have written to us and hear from them.

“We will look at the documents before us and possibly we will reconvene to look at the presentations and document before us and be able to drop a report which we will send to the party as soon as possible,” he assured.

