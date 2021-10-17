By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan has assured party faithful that crises arising from Saturday’s state congresses will be resolved before the October 31 national convention of the party.

It would be recalled that the congresses recorded varying degree of successes across the country.While Plateau and Ebonyi state chapters both conducted peaceful and successful congresses, the story was different in Osun as two factions held parallel congresses.

In Lagos state, the exercise was cancelled amidst allegations of shady deals. All these have led to fears of possible tension in affected state chapters ahead of the convention.

Speaking exclusively with our correspondent, Mr. Ologbondiyan said the party has already initiated moves to put things right before the convention.

“It is true that some issues arose from the congresses we conducted yesterday (Saturday) but I can assure our teeming members and well meaning Nigerians that we will do all it takes to resolve these issues.

“PDP is different from other political parties because we are first and foremost, members of one political family. Already, the leadership of the party is looking at the issues and we have initiated steps to address all of them.

“We are coming to the convention as one united body desirous of putting in place structures that will assist us in ousting the All Progressives Congress, APC, from power come 2023,” he said.