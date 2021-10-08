…As party slates Bala Committee Report for debate

By Dirisu Yakubu

The 94th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has ratified the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Committee’s recommendation on zoning of party offices.

It would be recalled that last week, the committee recommended the swapping of National Working Committee offices between the North and South ahead of the October 31 national elective convention.

The party however remained coy on the 2023 Presidential ticket as party leaders resolved to debate the Bala Mohammed-led committee on the review of the performance of PDP in the 2019 Presidential election.

The Bala Mohammed Committee had recommended that the Presidential race be thrown open to PDP members regardless of their geo-political origins.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “the party agreed to have a look at the Bala Mohammed Committee report again and a NEC meeting will be convened for that purpose.”

