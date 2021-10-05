.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Confusion has enveloped the murder of an officer of the Department of the State Service, DSS, whose name was given as Prince Nwachinaemere Ezemuonye Ozuzu, from Umuoyo, Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area in Imo State.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, the incident happened last Monday while he was returning from official duty.

Different versions of the story linked to his death said he was a victim of accidental discharge while others alleged he was murdered by unknown gunmen.

But some family sources, said: “Our brother was killed on his way from Anambra to Owerri after he went for an official duty in Anambra state. I think it was because of the recent attacks by the unknown gunmen in the Nnewi area of Anambra state.

“Somebody told us that they were attacked by unknown gunmen and he was gunned down but all we want to hear from the DSS, where he’s working was actually what led to the death of our brother.

“From there we know the action we will take because this confusion is making it difficult for some of us to know what happened. We are still confused now until we get details.”

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, could not pick his phone to react to the development.

