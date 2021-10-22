By Chinonso Alozie

Angry youths have set ablaze houses in Etekwuru community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, Thursday night.

Vanguard in Owerri gathered the names of the affected persons were given as a community leader, Chief Kenneth Okereke and a headmaster, Mr Magnus Mmanwoke.

A source told Vanguard the incident could be traced to the last clash between the military and a group of youths in the Izombe community.

When Vanguard reached out to the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, he did not only confirm the incident but said the “Command has commenced investigation into the incident to unearth the issues surrounding the ugly development and no arrest has been made.”

Vanguard recalls that this happened two-week after the military and youths clashed in the Izombe community.

According to an eyewitness, “They are the same group that has been causing problems in this community.

“They are still disturbing the peace of this community. Even as I am talking to you our people are in fear that they may come back for another attack.

“We are not safe. We don’t sleep in the night anymore and some of us have abandoned our homes and relocated to the neighbouring communities. So, my brother, there is serious fear in the land now.”

Since then some parts of the communities in the Ohaji/Egbema local government area have been in fear of attack by unknown persons.

Just as those affected in the attacks have relocated to safer areas.

