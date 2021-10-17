The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Mr Babaji Sunday, has warned criminal elements against extortion in the on-going police recruitment in the territory.

Police spokesperson in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, stated this on Sunday in Abuja.

Sunday called on candidates from the FCT to make all enquiries through the official contact of the recruitment process on 08100004507.

He advised candidates not to allow themselves to be deceived by criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the exercise to extort.

He said the recruitment is absolutely free of charge and warned that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

CP Sunday said applicants could check their recruitment status on the portal through www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

According to him, the portal will be open from Monday, Oct. 18 to Tuesday, Oct. 26.

“Candidates whose status show they are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise will have access to their examination slip.

“They are required to print out the examination slips, which must be presented on the examination date,’’ he said.

The CP enjoined candidates to note that the recruitment examination screening would hold on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at designated centres nationwide.

He urged candidates to check their examination centres on their examination slips.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Saturday, the Force Headquarters and the Police Service Commission announced plans to conclude the 2020 recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police.

Vanguard News Nigeria