At the cozy Snap Cinemas in Accra, Ghana, Abdul Waris Umaru, popularly known as Comedian Waris will be hosting the first edition of his comedy show tagged ‘Seriously Unserious’.

The show is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at SNAP Cinema, Accra City Hall Theatre Complex.

The content creator cum stand-up comedian, who took to his Instagram page to announce the show, said that the comedy night will be on a different level.

“Comedy is taking a different cruise,” he wrote.

Other talented comedians to grace the comedy show podium include MJ the Comedian, DKB, Comedian OB and Lekzy, while performing artists for the show are Shuga Lord and Fameye.

To his credit, the Ghanaian funny man has performed on big platforms such as the Laugh line comedy show, Laugh Kitchen comedy show, Music Magic and comedy which was live on ETV GH, April Fools comedy show, Madagascar FIFA Competition, Winneba University comedy night, Pentecost University Hall week comedy and West Hill Mall.

Vanguard News