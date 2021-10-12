.

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The Lawmaker representing Oru West State Constituency, in Imo State, Dominic Ezerioha, on Monday, called for a ceasefire regarding the bloody clash between the military and some youths of Izombe community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state, that claimed lives, burnt houses last Friday.

The lawmaker made this appeal in a statement he issued to newsmen in Owerri, while condemning the incident.

Ezerioha said the killing of military men and the killing of indigenous people of Izombe were all crimes against humanity.

But Vanguard gathered the cause of the clash between a group of youth and the military was linked to two different areas that the military men were attacked by oil smugglers and the other one was that the military officers were invited by some villagers due to a breach of security by one of the villagers, whose name was given as Obele, and eventually the suspect engaged the military.

However, the Imo lawmaker said he was of the stand that, “As a member from the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta & Oru West Federal Reserve Constituency. We the people of Oru West condemn in its entirety, the act of brutality, killings, burning of houses and all other acts that diminished our respect for Humanity from both parties.

“The killing of military men & the killing of Izombe indigenes are both crimes against humanity under our Local & International Laws. I appeal to my dear Izombe Youths to help the situation by returning what belongs to the Military if any. With flooded tears in my eyes, I honestly urge our Youths, people of Izombe, the entire Oguta LGA & our gallant Military personnel to ceasefire while the government finds a lasting solution to the burning issues.

“On the above score, may I again appeal to the families of Izomb e people & that of the Nigeria Military personnel that lost their dear lives during this uncontrolled incident & also to the Nigeria Army Authority to apply Peaceful Human Techniques for Peace while awaits the modalities of findings & lasting solutions from the Government.”

“However, peaceful existence is one of the most important attributes to an existing Community in the world, we want peace in Izombe land, my dear people, please let us embrace peace & find a solution to our problems.

“Meanwhile the people of Oru-West State Constituency Sympathizes with the families of those that their homes were affected & lost dear lives of their beloved in this unacceptable saga, may their Souls Rest in Peace,” Ezerioha said.