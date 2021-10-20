…Man loses 3 children to outbreak

The Adamawa State Government has disclosed that the state recorded 500 Cholera cases with 23 deaths since outbreak of the disease in the state in September.

The Director of Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Celine Laori, confirmed the development yesterday in Yola.

Laori said the local government areas worst hit by cholera included Yola North, Girei and Lamurde respectively.

According to her, “Since the outbreak of the disease in the state in September till date, we have recorded about 500 suspected cases and 23 deaths. Majority of those affected were treated and discharged.”

She called on the people of the state to maintain basic hygiene and sanitation, as well as ensure that food and water to be taken are safe.

Meanwhile, , a resident of Yelwa Ward in Jimeta, Yola North LGA, Malam Audu Ali lost three children to the cholera.

Aliyu said the incident occurred on Monday at the hospital, where the three children were rushed to for suspected cholera infection.

“Yesterday (Monday) morning, I left my house for my place of business and on my arrival, I received a call that three of my children, Muhammadu Audu, 10; Haruna Audu, 3; and Bilkisu Audu 4, were admitted in the hospital.

“I rushed to the hospital , where they were receiving medical treatment, unfortunately, two of them died yesterday (Monday) and today ( Tuesday) in the morning, I lost the remaining one,”. Ali said.

Medical personnel from Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and officials from World Health Organisation, WHO, were yesterday seen at Ali’s residence,educating the family members and neighbours on ways to prevent further spread of the disease.

Vanguard News Nigeria