Cascador, a transformational program designed to help mid-stage African entrepreneurs grow their businesses and improve their leadership skills, has announced selections for it’s 2021 cohort.

Cascador, launched in 2019 and now in its third year, will be hosted at Lagos Business School from November 1st through 5th. The program has elevated two successful cohorts of companies through a unique blend of education, mentoring, pitch training, and personalized support from successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The application process was extremely competitive with over 100 applications received from across Nigeria and other African countries.

Here is a look at the companies selected to participate:

Stears, Preston Ideh

Data-driven insight and analysis offering unparalleled intelligence on transformations in Nigerian business, finance and the economy.

Hadiel, Tunde Salako

Health InsurTech company empowering the low-to-middle income populace to pool funds by peer contributions hence insulating themselves financially for healthcare expenses within a shared economy system.

Sycamore, Babatunde Akin-Moses

Peer to peer lending platform connecting lenders and borrowers, reducing poverty, powering economic growth and reducing inequities in the financial system.

Femadons Consumart, Olufemi Idowu Oladimeji

Trading company managing the procurement, storage and distribution of food commodities to streamline the supply chain and deliver cost-savings.

One Kiosk, Adeshina Adewumi

Retail platform providing micro, small and informal retailers with access to the market, ecommerce features, and financial tools.

Dust Busters Africa, Paballo Mokoqo

Cleaning, disinfection and laundry company serving businesses and homes in Lesotho and Johannesburg, South Africa.

JAM, the Coconut Food Company, Ebun Feludu

Suppliers of wholesale premium coconuts, coconut milk, coconut oil, coconut flakes and other coconut products for local and export markets.

Lady Biba, Bibi Adeniyi

Ready-to-wear fashion brand offering elegant workwear for working women (“Lady Bosses”).

Zenfix, Taibat Amzat

Providing delicious healthy snacks like Peanuts with Sesame and Yoree Cookies specially prepared for the Nigerian palate.

Limlim Foods Production, Adeola Balogun

Producer of nutritious and healthy dried fruit snacks,fruit powders,and fruit flours.

“As a first time entrepreneur, I value learning. Learning is key to growth both professionally and personally. I cannot imagine a better environment to learn from than the Cascador faculty.” said Preston Ideh, CEO of Stears.

And Adeshina Adewumi, CEO and Co-Founder of One Kiosk, explained the draw to this program over other accelerators, “Cascador, since inception, is known for attracting the best of startup founders building global scalable solutions and offering an ecosystem of mentors, friends and Investors to support them. We wanted to be in such a circle.”

Olufemi Idowu, Founder & CEO of Femadons Consumart, shared his aspirations for Cascador, saying, “The mix of faculty members and mentors are just the right fit for our next phase of growth. They cut across all areas of business and I strongly believe their skills will positively impact my business in the areas of operations, marketing, corporate governance, and fundraising.”

Cascador participants are mid-stage entrepreneurs with at least 2 years in operation. They have annual revenue from sales that exceeds $50,000 USD per year or have raised at least $250,000 USD of capital.

Bibi Adeyni, CEO of Lady Biba, discussed Cascador’s unique focus, saying, “We as a business are in a pivotal stage as year 10 creeps in. This felt like the right opportunity for me to grow as a leader, gain knowledge, and learn from people who have also scaled their businesses. I like that Cascador is tailored to mid-stage businesses, as not many opportunities exist for businesses that aren’t at the early or established stage.”

Discussing the reasons for applying to Cascador, Paballo Mokoqo of Dust Busters Africa, said, “The shift from running one branch to establishing multiple branches in different markets is not a natural transition. It requires retooling our strategy, perspective, and leadership approach, while taking into account the national, regional and global environment. I was attracted to Cascador because of the program’s unique educational value relevant to my future goals of scaling Dust Busters.”

And the motivations for participation extend beyond the faculty and mentors. Babatunde Akin-Moses of Sycamore, said, “Cascador will provide a network of entrepreneurs whom I can bounce ideas, opportunities and challenges off of from time to time. These relationships will help strengthen my business and allow me to continue impacting society positively.”

This is the second year that Lagos Business School will host the Cascador program on campus. The one week in-person intensive program offers education, one-on-one meetings with faculty, and working sessions focused on leadership development, branding, marketing, governance, fundraising, operational scale, and more, concluding with a day of pitching to a panel of esteemed judges, including Ada Osakwe and Yemi Osinubi.

Interested investors, faculty, and 2022 applicants can learn more at www.cascador.org.

About the Cascador Program

Cascador is an annual, no-cost program focused on business scale and designed for mid-stage African entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and their interpersonal skills by working with successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs from a wide range of industry sectors, backgrounds and geographic locations. Interested applicants, partners, sponsors and prospective faculty can learn more and contact the Cascador team at www.cascador.org.