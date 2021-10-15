File photo

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigerian Army has called for calm following loud explosion that rocked some parts of the Calabar on Friday revealing that it’s a routine demolition exercise.

In a statement signed by Assistant Army Public Relations Officer, 13Brigade ,Cpt Oluwatope Aluko disclosed that the Nigerian Army explosive ordnance disposal team was slated for 14th of October to 17th.

She urged the public not to panic as the exercise was being conducted within the shooting range of the Nigerian Army and there was no cause for alarm.

“The Nigerian Army explosive ordnance disposal team is slated to conduct its demolition exercise which is a routine in the Nigerian Army at the Eburutu Cantonment shooting Range in Calabar from 14-17 October 2021.

“Members of Ikot Effangha, Ikot Ansa, and Lemna communities are advised to stay off range area during the exercise.

“The general public is equally urged not to panic but go about their lawful daily activities.

Sequel, you are please requested to inform the general public of the routine exercise.Thanks for your usual cooperation,” she stated .