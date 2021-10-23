By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

President Muhammadu Buhari will formally unveil the Nigerian Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the eNaira, at the State House, Abuja, tomorrow.

According to a statement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last night, the digital currency was coming after detailed research, spanning many years.

It said, “the launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the CentralBank of Nigeria in advancing the boundaries of payments system in order to make financialtransactions easier and seamless for every strata of the society.

“Following series of engagements with relevant stakeholders including the banking community, fintechoperators, merchants and indeed, a cross section of Nigerians, the CBN designed thedigital currency, which shall be activated on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“The eNaira therefore marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN iscommitted to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.

“Given that the eNaira is a journey, the unveiling marks the first step in that journey, which will continue with a series of further modifications, capabilities and enhancements to the platforms.

“The CBN will continue to work with relevant partners to ensure a seamlessprocess that will benefit every user, particularly those in the rural areas and the unbankedpopulation.

“Since the eNaira is a new product, and amongst the first CBDCs in the world, we have puta structure to promptly address any issue that might arise from the pilot implementation ofthe eNaira.Accordingly, following Monday’s formal launch by the President, the Bank will furtherengage various stakeholders as we enter a new age consistent with global financialadvancement.

“The theme of the eNaira is: “Same Naira, more possibilities”.

