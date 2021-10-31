Buhari, Tinubu meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday morning met with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC national leader arrived at the residence of the Presidential Villa, at about 11 am and the meeting lasted for about one hour.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting was not made public but it may not be unconnected to the activities of the ruling party as regards its convention and the zoning of the political offices, especially the presidency for the 2023 elections.

The APC national leader came alone this time, unlike the previous visits he normally comes with the pioneer interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The visit also came a few hours after the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, concluded its rancor-free convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where most of the positions were through consensus.

Recall that President Buhari had a few months ago, visited the APC national leader in London when the latter was said to be receiving medical treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria