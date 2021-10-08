President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill 2021 to boost agricultural activities in the country.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He explained that the president signed the bill in consonance with the commitment of his administration to diversify the economy with agriculture playing a critical role.

”With the amendment, the Council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the nation,” he added.

According to the presidential aide, the president assented to the bill before his recent visit to Ethiopia.

He said the president also approved the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma and the Federal College of Education (Special) Birnin Kudu, both in Jigawa.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria