President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated business woman and politician, Chief Bewaji Kuku, who attains the age of 75 years on Oct. 19, 2021.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, joined members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with Kuku, an APC party stalwart.

According to the president, Kuku’s contributions to national development remain commendable.

He noted the efforts and sacrifices of the politician in pushing for more participation of women in politics and governance by actively staying in the frontline.

Kuku had served as member of Policy, Research and Strategy Directorate of the APC Presidential Council in 2015.

President Buhari congratulated the party chieftain on her courage and foresight in setting up and managing businesses over many years.

He also lauded her for supporting government efforts in stimulating the economy by growing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The President prayed for good health and prosperity for Chief Kuku.