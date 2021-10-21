By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with security and intelligence chiefs in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with the security situation in the country.

The security heads were expected to brief the President at the meeting and it was also expected that the meeting would have a review of recent security developments across the country.

The meeting coincided on the day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Federal Government had designated IPOB as a terrorist organization.

Among those at the meeting are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others are the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao; Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

