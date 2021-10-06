President Muhammadu Buhari

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly, informing both the Senate and the House of Representatives that he will, at noon tomorrow, Thursday, present the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The presentation of the Appropriation Bill will be made during a joint session of both chambers.

President Buhari made this known in a letter dated October 5, and read during plenary today (Wednesday) by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Vanguard had reported that the Senate approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s revised submission of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. Read it HERE.

On budget presentation, the letter written by NASS was titled “Presentation of 2022 Appropriation Bill”.

It read: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the a lot of 12:00 hours on Thursday, 7th October, 2021, to formally present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“Please, Accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards, as I look forward to addressing the Joint Session.”

Vanguard News Nigeria