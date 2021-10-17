By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Muslim scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi over the death of his widow and matriarch of the family, Hajiya Aminatu Bintu Gumi.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said in a message to the family in Kaduna delivered by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed, President Buhari recalled the late Aminatu’s simplicity and warmth and described her demise as “indeed very touching.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your mother. My heartfelt condolences are with you in this intense hour of grief,” the President said to the step children, General Abdulkadir Gumi (rtd), the Kaduna – based cleric Dr Ahmed Abubakar Gumi and the other children.

He prayed to Allah to grant them strength and fortitude to bear the loss.