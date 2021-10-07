Yemi Osinbajo

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has challenged professionals to devise means and methods by which the huge housing deficit in the country can be bridged as soon as possible.

The VP, who was the chairman of the occasion at the opening ceremony of the National Housing Fair 5.0 organised by the BSTAN Group in Abuja on Thursday, said the issue of providing cheap and affordable accommodation for Nigerians and reducing the deficit gap seemed to have defied all solutions since independence.

Osinbajo was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Mr Adeola Ipaye.

“This challenge which over the last six decades has continued to evade sustainable solution must be tackled. But I can assure you that it is also one of issues this administration is seriously determined to resolve.

“Although, there is no shortage of policies and programmes enacted by various governments to tackle this debacle, we all know that the effective implementation remains the persistent problem. I therefore hope that those of you, eminent professionals, who are participating in the event today will enthusiastically deploy your skills and experience to find the right answers to the housing question in Nigeria, particularly the housing needs of the 70% of Nigerians who are low income earners, but who are desperately seeking a home they can afford,” VP Osinbajo added.

He gave kudos to the Managing Director of BSTAN Group, Dr. Becky Olubukola, for her initiative which in the past have brought together over 950 exhibitors from 20 countries to meet over 15,000 industry decision-makers and providing individuals and stakeholders with the resources and professional guidance they need to make homeownership a reality for millions of people.

Dr Olubukola said the aim of the event was to help in solving the housing need of the people and charting the way forward in the sector.

Others speakers at the event included the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Mrs. Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka who represented the Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, representative of Ogun State Governor, Mr. Akande Omoniyi who is also the Commissioner for Housing in the state, Senator Grace Bent among others.

The three-day event has as its theme: “Three ‘S’ of Shelter in Economic Stability – A New Wave”. Viz-a-viz Standard, Secure, and Sustainable.”