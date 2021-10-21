By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Detained leader of the Indegenious People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has arrived the Federal High Court Abuja for his re-arraingment.

Kanu, who wore a white Fendi designers clothe, was ushered into the courtroom at exactly 10am by security operatives.

He is expected to take his fresh plea before trial Justice Binta Nyako.

He is facing a seven-count amended charge bordering on incitement, treasonable felony and terrorism.

Meanwhile, a British envoy in Nigeria has arrived the court to witness the trial.

It will be recalled that Kanu who is equally a British citizen, was in June, arrested in Kenya and returned back to Nigeria for continuation of his trial.

Though his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has been granted access into the courtroom, other lawyers, journalists and representatives of apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, were barred from entering the court premises.

Among Ohaneze Ndigbo’s representative that was denied entry into the court included a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife.