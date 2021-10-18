Nnamdi Kanu
File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government has filed an amended seven-count amended charge against the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The amended charge, which was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, borders on treasonable felony and Kanu’s alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.

The embattled IPOB leader will be re-arraigned before trial Justice Binta Nyako on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Anambra North, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday, filed a motion before the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow him to have access to Kanu in detention.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.