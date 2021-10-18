File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government has filed an amended seven-count amended charge against the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The amended charge, which was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, borders on treasonable felony and Kanu’s alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.

The embattled IPOB leader will be re-arraigned before trial Justice Binta Nyako on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Anambra North, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday, filed a motion before the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow him to have access to Kanu in detention.