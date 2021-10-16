By Ndahi Marama

There were explosions and heavy exchange of gunshots behind 777 housing estate, an outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis.

The incident started at about 10:15pm and lasted at press time, even as residents of Pompomari, 778 and 1000 housing estates confirmed the heavy blasts and gunshots as they were put on alert to be safe and secured for any eventuality.

Already, an airforce fighter helicopters have been deployed and hovering with a view to repell the attack which is suspected to have been masterminded by terrorists group of ISWAP.

Details later…