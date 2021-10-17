.

…decampees hails Omo-Agege leadership style

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

OVER 5,000 persons, Sunday, decamped from their political parties to the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oviri-Ogor and Ughelli urban, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The defectors said their decision to dump their former political parties was stemmed from the purposeful representation and leadership of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

They commended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his human capacity and infrastructural development effort in the Delta Central Senatorial District, adding that the Deputy President of the Senate has empowered so many persons and influenced many people-oriented projects in the area.

