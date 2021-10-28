By Akpokona Omafuaire, WARRI

TWO persons were allegedly killed, Thursday, as an age-long boundary dispute between Owahwa and Okwagbe communities of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State boiled over.

The feud, according to a source, led to commotion as motorists and commercial tricycle operators took other routes with many commuters stranded.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a text message after a telephone call, but could not ascertain the casualties figures.

According to him, “I just got confirmation, but no details yet.”

A reliable source said two casualties lie on the side of Okwagbe Community, but could not give any on the side of Owahwa Community at the time of filing this report.

“I heard two people were killed in the boundary dispute conflict from Okwagbe side. There’s so much tension as I speak to you.

“There’s been this boundary trouble for long; it keeps recurring after some peaceful time,” the source said.

The tension is rising as at the time of filling the report with some residents fleeing to safe neighbouring communities.

Vanguard News Nigeria