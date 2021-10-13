By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 76 suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, theft and other offences.

Also paraded were three suspected involved in the killing of a Head Teacher of Model Public School, Late Abubakar Ahmed in Bulumkutu community of Maiduguri last few days ago.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, Umar Abdu while briefing newsmen at the Police Headquarters in Maiduguri.

He added that other suspects were involved in vandalization of electrical cables, boreholes and appliances, use of fake licence plate numbers, operating after curfew hours and use of tinted glasses without permission.

He said, the suspects were arrested at various locations within the metropolis and other parts of Jere, Konduga and Mafa local government areas.

The command is working seriously in implementing the revolutionized policing introduced by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman to curb all criminal acts in the state.

He however said all the suspects would be charged to Court with a view to ascertain the level of their crimes for necessary action, even as he called on the general public to continue give their maximum support and cooperation to the Police and other security agencies to stem the tide of criminal activities in the state.

