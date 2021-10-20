.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State gubernatorial aspirant for All Progress Congress (APC) in 2019, Idris Mamman Durkwa has said that the 2023 general elections is still far away to show his own ambition.

Durkwa made the statement while interacting with some Journalists in Maiduguri after he attended the Borno State APC congress last Saturday that affirmed Hon Ali Dalori as Chairman with Hon Bello Ayuba as Secretary.

Durkwa who came second to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum after the 2019 APC gubernatorial primaries said, “I’m already a farmer and politician in the state. So my ambition to contest elective position is still far way,” assuring that, if God said so, he would contest to become part of the leadership in the State’s economic development and growth.

Continuing, he added: “If you look back, our people from the Southern senatorial district have been left behind. We actually want to come out and serve the people with dignity and determination to improve their living conditions.”

He noted that besides the successful party congress that affirmed the 36-member State Executives, the most important one; is the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the confidence reposed in the Dalori led -party executives let to the affirmation to serve for another four years.

The farmer tuned politician on Tuesday lamented the Saturday APC congress without a live -broadcast or much publicity it requires.

“This could have allowed the people witness the party congress live in their homes and places of work.

Speaking on Zulum’s achievements, he said that the Governor deserves another four term in office; so as to serve the people with development projects and programmes.

He therefore assured that there will be continuity in the execution of projects by the State Government.

Besides, he said that in Hawul Council, 38 projects such as water supplies, health and educational facilities were completed in two years by the present administration, which he said is unprecedented.

On challenges of security and finance, he said: “The people should encourage the Governor to do more, so that their destroyed means of livelihoods could be restored.”

He said this could sustain people’s resilience to overcome the challenges of insurgency that claimed many lives and property.

According to him, government alone cannot overcome all the challenges of security; as insecurity is the business of everyone in the nation.

He called for a return to the good old days when strangers are monitored once they arrive in communities to see to it that no harm is done to communities because of their coming, while the safety and welfare of strangers are also guaranteed as long as they do not engage in crime.