By Elizabeth Osayande

The Chief Executive Officer of JOBA Consult, Kayode Adeogun, has advised Nigerian graduates not to depend on paper qualification for their major means of livelihood.

Adeogun disclosed this over the weekend at the launching of his new book titled ‘Tap into Your Resourcefulness’. While speaking to journalists about the newly published book, the author explained that the book, ‘Tap into Resourcefulness’, contains strategies for transitioning from paid employment to entrepreneurship.

According to the author, “Tap into Resourcefulness contains strategies to transitioning from paid employment to entrepreneurship. I also mentioned in the book that youths should not depend on paper qualifications, it will only limit them to what they can achieve in life.” He also noted that the book is a must-read for a wide range of readers, saying: “It is a must-have for startup entrepreneurs, students, consultants, coaches, teachers, leaders, team leads, trainers, researchers, knowledge sharing experts, etc.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Teni Adesanya, represented by GMD, Oxford Real Estate Calculations, Sam Agwu pointed out that the book will be very useful to potential entrepreneurs and others doing business in today’s political climate. He commended the author for a job well done and recommended the book to every entrepreneur as well as others, planning to startup a business. He also remarked that “The book is timely for those who have unfulfilled dreams and feel incapacitated by one circumstance or the other.”

The book was reviewed by Corporate Culture Strategist, Bosede Olusola-Obasa, who pointed out that it provides useful tips for transitioning from paid employment to entrepreneurship. The reviewer described the author as one who has experienced transition himself and could serve readers a fantastic blend of practical experience and expertise.

In the book, readers would find how self-discovery is core to personal development, the need to focus on building competence and critical factors that relate to starting a profitable business.

Educational Consultant, Emmanuel Iruonagbe who was among the dignitaries that graced the event, described the author as a passionate personality with immeasurable ideas, stressing, “Kayode Adeogun is a fantastic fellow, a writer with lot of ideas and he is passionate about training people to also be good writers.”

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Leadhand Educational Services and Consultancy, Mrs. Gift Godfrey described the author as an intentional educator and phenomenal personality, adding: “I must admit, the author is a phenomenal personality and it’s a beautiful thing to be part of a success story. My advice to upcoming entrepreneurs is to give into capacity development, entrepreneurship is all about mindset. It goes beyond setting up a business.”

Other notable dignitaries that graced the book launch include the Publisher of urban express news online, Mr Olusegun Ariyo, CEO of Priceless Gold; Mr. Oladele Victor, Founder of Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAAN) and Chief Michael Adeogun.