The lawmaker representing Otukpo/Akpa State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Baba Ode has defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The defection of the lawmaker was contained in a letter read Wednesday on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Mr. Titus Uba.

Mr. Ode cited the leadership tussle rocking the APC following the disagreements that trailed the last State Congress of the party as reason for his decision to seek alternative platform.

The lawmaker in the letter stated that “ the last APC congress in my constituency has generated so many ill feelings, bad blood and political upheavals in my constituency so much that I cannot effectively represent the people of my constituency on the platform of the APC.”

“The PDP therefore is a more organized alternative platform to enable me do my best for my people in this prevailing circumstances. In view of the above I crave the indulgence of the leadership of the PDP in the House of Assembly to accept me and treat me as a member of the PDP henceforth.”

The lawmaker who also addressed the House in person appealed to the PDP members to accept him saying that he had already tendered his resignation to the Chairman of APC at the Otukpo Township Ward 3 and also registered and obtained his PDP membership card at the same Ward.

Reacting to the defection, the Minority Leader of the House, Mr. Bem Mngutyo who expressed regret that his party was losing an experienced politician to the ruling party in the state said he looked forward to having him back to the APC.

According to the Speaker of the House, the defection had extended the numerical strength of the PDP in the House to 24 out of 30 members.