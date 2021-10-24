The romance between Saga and Nini made big headlines during the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show Season 6 tagged “Shine Ya Eye’.

Saga appeared to be hopelessly in love with Nini while Nini seemed to be toying with his emotions.

Now after the show, the reality is beginning to materialise as Nini in a chat with Potpourri revealed that Saga never made the move.

“First of all, I was not playing hard to get for Saga. We had a mutual friendship.

“Saga never asked me out, so there was no playing hard to get because nobody wanted to get me, and Saga never said he wanted to date me.

“So, I was not playing hard to get,” she declared.

READ ALSO:Mama Eliza, loveable warden departs

But some people felt Nini kept Saga at bay by constantly mentioning her boyfriend outside the Biggie’s House.

“I never kept on mentioning I had a boyfriend to Saga, because there was absolutely no need for that, and that is because Saga understood.

“We understood our friendship and boundaries, and there was absolutely no need for me to remind him that I had a boyfriend.

“We both knew that, and he was a very respectful man to me, and there was no need for me to always say that to him because he respected the boundaries, and I respected his boundaries, so we were good,” she defended herself.

Both are in the real world now and Nini declares, “My relationship with Saga is the same, we are still very good friends, and yes, we are great.“

Vanguard News Nigeria