By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

Bandits have released five more students and the matron of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Israel Adelani Akanji, said the students and their matron were released on Friday evening, while the remaining students would also be released.

“Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron making 6, have just been released to us this evening, October 8.”

“We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released. Thank you for your prayers and support,” he said.

Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab also confirmed the release of the students.

