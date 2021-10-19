Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the people and government of Sokoto State, over the dastardly attack in Goronyo Market by bandits, which claimed the lives of at least 30 persons.

Obaseki, in a statement in Benin Tuesday, described the incident as callous, painful, and regrettable and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims of the attack.

According to him, “We are deeply saddened by the terror attack in Goronyo Market, Sokoto State, which has thrown the entire country into mourning. Our hearts are with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the people of the state, as they go through this difficult phase.

“We join all meaning Nigerians in calling on the security agencies to intensify efforts in reining in the marauding bandits so as to prevent this painful loss of our citizens to banditry and terrorism.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Edo State, I commiserate with the people of Sokoto State and the Governor over this painful incident.”

Vanguard News Nigeria