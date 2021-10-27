The Proprietor and Director of Studies, Bafuto Institute of Management and Information Technology, Banjo Adekunle has asserted that despite the negative side that appears to be overriding the positive impact of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the relevance of ICT in the world of today cannot be undermined.

Adekunle made the assertion at the 18th Convocation Ceremony and Award Presentation of the institution at the school’s convocation ground where about 103 students passed out of the institution with Diploma in Computer Operation, Diploma in Computer Science, Diploma in Desktop Publishing Diploma in Computer Engineering among others.

The convocation lecture titled: ICT: Panacea to Institutional Maladministration was delivered by the Director, Centre for Information, Technology and Management, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ranmi Adigun.

Adekunle who emphasized the inevitability of ICT knowledge in this dispensation urged the graduating students to develop the skills they have acquired in the institution with a view to achieving more in future.

He noted that the institution for the past twenty years has been transforming the life of many students, who lost hope after taking JAMB, but eventually discovered their hidden talents in the area of ICT when they joined the institution.

“One thing is very certain, we are in a fast growing generation that need skills and we are optimistic that the knowledge of ICT will change the whole world of students and that of the society” he said.

Dr. Adigun called on the government to embrace ICT and succinctly fund it as it is practicable in developed world with a view to moving the country forward.

Adigun who enumerated the various advantages of ICT which include exposing corruption, fraud, injustice, added that ICT can also help the country fight insecurity. He also noted that maladministration in various institutions could be a thing of the past if ICT can be fully employed.

“We can use ICT tools to identify Boko Haram, enhance teaching of students as it would invariably appeal to their senses which would help them to comprehend better while ICT would also assist them in downloading educational materials such as E-books and E-Journals” he said.

He added that in the area of research, it would enhance creativity, adding that with a software, plagiarism can be exposed.