Ogunsan

By Ayo Alonge

In the exact words of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “the heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night.”

When some enigmatic personalities like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet, Elon Musk, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola all assumed leadership in their different entrepreneurial endeavours, one would have thought that another figure in the similitude of these eminent figures won’t evolve but there goes Dr Ayodele Ogunsan — a leader, entrepreneur, administrator, manager, philanthropist and husband of one wife who hits age 45, today.

Born on October 6, 1976, the story of his humble background creates overflowing emotions laced with a litany of sympathy and empathy on the altar of copycatism and scapegoatism.

Growing up, little Ayo was not born into opulence neither did he arrive the world with any silver spoon of some sort but today, men and women that matter seek his attention over matters of economic and administrative importance; little wonder why the Lagos State Governor did not hesitate to appoint him on the board of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

Today, Dr Ayo Ogunsan clocks a gallant 45, as his family, friends and associates set to celebrate this amiable fellow in grand style.

Like a man who stands on a cliff only to behold his extended environment as to be sure of the right labyrinth in life, Ogunsan has lived a life characterised by its attendant ups and downs which answers the question of why the entrepreneur and philanthropist in him has since caught the attention of many as he appears dogged about impacting lives, having lived the life of a low-lifer himself.

Quoting an excerpt from the late Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart — “Those who have their palm kernels cracked for them by a benevolent spirit must not forgot to be humble”.

Attaining excellence today, Dr Ogunsan didn’t have to start from the top, but started small with a determined spirit to build a business empire someday, while enthroning himself as the emperor of that conglomerate. In the words of John Gardner, “excellence is doing ordinary things extraordinarily well.”

Sitting atop a conglomerate called the Executive Group, his chain of businesses include Executive Motors Limited, Executive Voyage and Logistics, Executive Trainers and Executive Education Consulting Limited. The group is primarily into automobiles sales and services with focus on the Peugeot brand.

On top of that, he remains an influential higher education consultant, renowned for organising training for executives in higher institutions. It was Paul Meyer who said: “Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.”

Perhaps what can be identified as key to his Daniel-like excellent spirit is the fact that he is totally sold out to God. Suffice to say that his love for God and godly matters have rubbed off on his dealings, especially as etched on his interpersonal relationship with people around him. For someone whose spiritual father is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, anyone easily gets to mutter the cliche — like father, like son.

Ogunsan is a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record in sales administration, financing, investment development, training, security and project management. He is a graduate of Business Administration from the prestigious Yaba College of Technology and Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti. He also holds membership of Institute of Directors of Nigeria (IoD). He is also a Member, Nigerian-Britain Association; Member, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce; Member, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce; Member, Nigerian-Spanish Association.

Ogunsan has bagged numerous degrees and certifications from citadels of learning, locally and internationally, including Lagos Business School, Oxford Brookes University and Harvard University, UK.

Perhaps one of the gains of having a man like Ayo Ogunsan in a lifetime is so it is easy to pointedly admonish thinkers to do, and for doers to think too. Dreamers may now also know that with resilience and diligence, no dream is impossible to become a reality.

At 45, you will, at least, cherish his passion for scholarship and erudition, put together with his attitudinal simplicity, humility. magnanimity, as well as his undying passion for youth empowerment and job creation.

At 45, Ogunsan is that man who passes for an accomplished entrepreneur with scores of young and vibrant people on his monthly payroll within his group of companies.

At 45, Ogunsan continues to display resilience in the area of expanding his business frontiers through artificial intelligence and commonsensical dimensions.

Elated Ogunsan, in a recent statement released to mark the august occasion, was filled with gratitude to God, his friends, family and associates.

“For me, clocking 45 can only be by God’s grace and mercy. Having gone through a lot in life yet standing strong, I can only give God praise for everything He has done, including the loved ones He has graciously planted my way in life. Looking ahead, I wish myself long life and prosperity; while living a more impactful life with both humanity and divinity in focus,” he said.

Many happy returns to a visionary and inspirational leader, astute businessman, dynamic manager and an administrator par excellence.

Ayo Alonge wrote this piece from Lagos