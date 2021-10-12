By Demola Akinyemi

Tragedy struck early Tuesday morning in Kwara state as seven persons reportedly died in a lone accident at Ayekale village along Bode Saadu-Ilorin expressway in Moro local government area of the state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the fatal auto crash, which occurred due to over-speeding, involved a commercial vehicle called Toyota Bumper with registration number ZAR600XY.

The crash which involved 19 males, had 12 of them sustaining varying degrees of injury, while seven people reportedly died on the spot.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident, in an interview with journalists.

Owoade said that there was no first aid treatment given to the victims of the crash when it happened at about 04:00 am.

The sector commander, who said that the Nigeria Police Division, Bode Saadu took injured victims to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, added that the men of the FRSC took the deceased to the mortuary at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

He also said that the personal items recovered from the victims have been deposited at the Nigeria Police Division, in Bode Saadu.

