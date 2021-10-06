



The Comptroller General of the Federal Fire Service of Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Liman, has said the service would withdraw from any state where his men or equipment are attacked during the course of discharging their duties.

Liman said this on Tuesday in Akure during a courtesy visit to the office of the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The comptroller general, who said he was in the state with his men for a week-long retreat for management staff of fire service, said the training would boost the service delivery of his men.

Liman noted that most people did not know that his men might have to drive 100 km at times to get to their destination, only to be attacked by angry mobs out of “alleged sympathy”.

He, however, noted that the service had been boosted for better service delivery by the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Liman noted that the staff strength of the service had moved from under 1,000 staff before 2015 to over 6,000 and with the acquisition of 141 trucks, while another 59 already purchased were to reach the country soon.

He said that the response of his men to fire disasters had improved with the presence of the service in 13 zones and all the states of the federation.

On his part, Governor Akeredolu said the visit was an important one as the season transit from wet to dry one where issues of fire beckon.

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said he was enthusiastic about cordial relationship and the cooperation of the Federal Fire Service with the state arm of the agency.

“I cannot but note here that we are very pleased to receive to the state a while ago, a Fire Tanker, an Ambulance, and a Fire Truck from the Federal Fire Service.

“This is no doubt very significant support and boost from the federal agency.

“The state is equally delighted to note the extension of the Federal Fire Stations to Ore, down South, and to the Northern Senatorial District, which was recently announced to us by the Federal Comptroller in the State.

“In response to this gesture, I am also happy to use this occasion to inform you here that we have recently approved the repair of four Fire Trucks belonging to the State Agency and one Ambulance.

“This effort was made possible through the collaboration and support of the Federal Fire Service maintenance team which volunteered to oversee the repairs accordingly,” he said.

The governor added that efforts are already in top gear towards actualising these objectives through processing and releasing the needed funds in no time.

“As we speak, this process is already in its final stages and soon funds shall be available for slated repair exercise,” he said. (NAN)