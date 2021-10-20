…says Nigerian military finest in Africa despite security challenges

...urge youths to join grassroots politics, tasks religious groups on raising good leaders

By Luminous Jannamike

Lead Pastor of The Transforming Church International, Rev. Sam Oye, has said the solution to the problem of under-development in Nigeria today lies in education and acquisition of leadership skills by the youths.

Oye, who briefed journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said fierce public criticisms against the Federal Government would contribute little or nothing to tackling the current socio-economic problems in the country, describing the measure as superficial.

The cleric advised the aggrieved youths to join grassroots politics and engage the government towards finding lasting solution to the nation’s challenges rather than protests.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to give a human face to its policies and create an enabling environment for the youths to express themselves, adding that any policy that will affect common Nigerians negatively will make life unbearable for them.

“We have passion for leadership transformation in Nigeria and attacking the government is not a solution, but raising an alternative is the answer, (to Nigeria’s challenges),” he said.

On insecurity, Rev. Oye said Nigeria possessed one of the finest military systems in Africa, but lack of the political will on the part of those in government to get the job done has deprived the country of lasting victory over the enemies of the state.

He said, “What has happened in our country so far is not the absence of military might to get the job done. They are so much about the absence of moral and political will to get the job done.

“The military men in this country are well trained. They were part of the ECOMOG peace-keeping efforts in Liberia, Sierra Leone and even Rwanda. Therefore, I don’t agree with those who say that our soldiers are unable to deal with bandit and Boko Haram terrorists.”

On the role of the Church in fostering unity in the country, the cleric said: “The government cannot do the job of the church and vice versa. But, the church can raise leaders who are value-driven, possess integrity, have interest for humanity as well as build people who would not be corrupt and mismanage resources.”

According to him, The Transforming Church International is working to raise 10,000 leaders in Nigeria by 2025 through its leadership training academy, blaming the dearth of responsible leadership on the inability of religious groups to focus on raising good and morally upright individuals to assume power.

Vanguard News Nigeria