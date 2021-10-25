By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has described the attack by bandits on Abuja-Kaduna rail track as a terrorists act, saying bandits should be labelled terrorists.

CAN’s position came as the Northern State Council of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, asked the Federal Government to expose sponsors of banditry in Nigeria.

The Christian body said the attack on the rail track, which led to the suspension of train services from Abuja to Kaduna, was an additional cause of concern for the people of Kaduna State and those coming to do business in the state.

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Vice President of CAN( 19 Northern States and FCT) and chairman of Kaduna State chapter, said in a statement, titled ‘’Attack on Kaduna – Abuja rail track, a final onslaught by bandits’, that bandits in Kaduna had become very strong and daring to government and security agents.

“Thank God Governor El-Rufai himself has called on the Federal Government to declare bandits as terrorists so that our security forces can kill them. This shows further that the era of denials and playing politics with insecurity is coming to an end.

“Unless we maintain a firm position against those tormenting our citizens, these bandits will not let us have peace.

“Now that the bandits are destroying rail lines, what else have they not done to confirm they are terrorists and enemies of the state?

“Our government should act decisively now before it will be too late.’’

Meanwhile, the Northern State Council of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has asked the Federal Government to expose sponsors of banditry in Nigeria.

The Secretary, Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Northern States Council, Alhaji Isiaq Sanni, made the call in Kaduna at the weekend, as the Society and Yoruba community paid tributes to their late Chairman and President, Alhaji Liadi Adeyinka Olapade, who died penultimate Saturday.

Speaking at the 8th-Day Fidau prayer organized in honour of late Alhaji Olapade, the Ansar-ud-Deen Secretary said the deceased lived, worked and died in advocacy for a united and secured Nigeria through promotion of citizens’ education.

He said: “Alhaji Liadi Olapade was a philanthropist, the little things we have seen have shown that he is well loved. He did very well for Ansar-ud-Deen Society and humanity at large.

“Due to his passion for religion and education of citizens, which he used to say is the best way to fight insecurity, he accepted the nomination and represented the Northern States Council of Ansar-ud-Deen very well on the board of our University, Summit University.

“It is unfortunate that today, insecurity that Olapade fought for persists.

“Therefore, we are calling on government to put in more effort to the fight against banditry and other security challenges, because their current effort is not enough to address the challenges.

“Government should tell us those behind banditry, those sponsoring insecurity, to let us know those who don’t want our dear country to progress, those who don’t like the government.’’

In his remarks, the guest speaker and missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Northern states Council, Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, who was represented by the Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Zaria, Alhaji Tajudeen Akewusekisa, urged Muslims to prepare for their exit from life.

“We should all be careful and prepare for our exit because many good people have gone. Alhaji Olapade was one of the major donors and supporters of Summit University, Offa. He was very diligent in supporting da’awah,’’ he said.

The President, Osun Indigenes Association and Public Relations Officer, PRO, Yoruba Community in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yunus Ajao Muibi, said Nigerian youth should emulate late Alhaji Olapade.

He said: “We are here because of Alhaji Liadi Olapade who died about eight days ago, we are here to pray for him.

“If Alhaji Olapade could hold six or seven leadership positions successfully, then the youth of today need to emulate him

“He was an icon, a bridge builder. He was one of those who fought for the creation of Osun State.

‘’He was actively involved in Yoruba community for 25 years, serving as Secretary, Vice President and President.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria