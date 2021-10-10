Mr Mohammed Idris, the Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, has expressed shock over the attack on Mr Waziri Umbugadu Enwongulu, the APC Wakama ward Legal Adviser.

He said the attack and burning of the house belonging to Mr Paul Angbazo, the elder brother to the APC chieftain, was uncalled for and ungodly.

Idris stated this on Saturday while commisserating with the victim in Wakama, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about four thugs attacked Enwongulu in the earlyhours of Oct. 9.

The council boss, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Ben Manga, described the act as “unfortunate and barbaric”.

“We condemn the act in its entirety as it is ungodly.“I don’t know why some people don’t want peace.

“What will they gain now that they have razed this house down.

“We are calling on the residents of Wakama to remain calm, be law abiding as security agencies will fish out the perpetrators of the act.

“This appeal is in the interest of peace and for the overall development of our area, the state and the country at large,” he said.

The council boss said he would leave no stone unturned in the promotion of unity and peace in the area.

Also speaking, Messrs Thomas Bawa, the Chairman, APC stakeholders forum, Wakama ward; Monday Nanza, Garba Adigizi and Akolo David, among other chieftains of the party, condemned the attack in its totality.

They urged security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the evil act and to ensure their punishment in line with relevant laws.

NAN also recalls that on Oct. 7, the Nasarawa State Independent Eelectoral Commission declared that APC won all the 13 chairmanship and 147 councillorship positions in the local government election conducted on Oct. 6.

