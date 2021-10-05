By Juliet Umeh

The two frontline interest groups in the Nigerian telecom industry; the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON and Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON have joined forces with DigiVation Network, an awareness and digital solution firm to celebrate Nigeria’s telecom revolution at 20.

The event, which holds in Abuja, November, is to celebrate the impact GSM and Information Communications Technology have made across all sectors of the Nigerian economy in the last 20 years since the liberalisation of the sector in 2001.

Tagged: Two decades of GSM; impacts and role on the Nigerian economy, the event, will feature meritorious awards and notable people and institutions that played major roles to what the telecom ecosystem has become today.

Already, the telecom regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy have endorsed the event.

Chief Executive Officer of DigiVation Network, Dr. Bayero Agabi, said the biggest benefit of the telecom revolution in the 20 years is the way it has changed every sector of the economy.

He said: “The year 2021 marks two decades since the NCC held the GSM auction which led to the licensing of Econet Wireless Nigeria (now Airtel) and MTN Nigeria in February that year. Significantly, such landmark of an industry that accounted for helping Nigeria’s economic recovery from recession last year cannot go unceremoniously,”

He promised that the event will bring telecommunications and Information Technology thought-leaders from across the world to celebrate with Nigeria.