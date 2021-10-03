By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported an attack by unidentified persons at Ungwan Taila village , Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna state in which two residents were killed.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: Police arrest robbery suspect in Ogun while in action

He said according to a report to the Kaduna State Government, the troops arrived the location just to discover that the assailants had killed two residents: Helen Lucky and Hananiah Elijah.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life from such attacks in the area. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families.”

“In the meantime, the troops will continue search-and-rescue operations in the area. Citizens will be briefed on further updates,” the commissioner said.