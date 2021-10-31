By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has revealed what he went to see President Muhammadu Buhari about at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, today.

He said it was a thank-you visit.

The APC national leader arrived at the residence of the Presidential Villa, at about 11 am and the meeting lasted for about one hour.

The APC national leader came alone this time, unlike the previous visits he normally comes with the pioneer interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The visit also came a few hours after the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, concluded its rancor-free convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where most of the positions were through consensus.

Recall that President Buhari had few months ago, visited the APC national leader in London when the latter was said to be receiving medical treatment.

But responding to questions after the meeting Asiwaju said he was in the State House to thank the President for visiting him in London after his surgery, noting it was a mark of exceptional leadership.

He said, “Only to thank the President, first of all, for his visit to my residence in London after the surgery and wishing me well, lifting my spirit and indeed what an exceptional leader will do to collaborate.

“So that’s what I came for and to welcome him back from the trip from Saudi.

“No politics, just courtesy call to thank him in a big way, that’s all”, Asiwaju said.

Asked what the President’s response was, Asiwaju said the President was happy he was around.

Tinubu added that he was not obliged to speak on other things they discussed.

Vanguard News Nigeria