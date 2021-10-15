As Lagos PDP gears up for tomorrow’s congress

Rahman Owokoniran

Following the successful conduct of its ward and local government congresses, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State is set to hold its Elective State Congress tomorrow, Saturday, at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

For one, there had been controversy over the chairmanship seat since the defection of Moshood Salvador to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The selection of Engr. Deji Doherty to take over from Salvador, which was subsequently nullified by the court in favour of Dr. Adegbola Dominic, started another thread in the controversy.

Many stakeholders had felt Dominic had been the Lagos West Vice Chairman of the party and should have replaced Salvador, rather than Doherty.

After Dominic’s death in August, the National Working Committee, NWC, eventually confirmed Alhaji Hassan as the Acting Chairman last week.

Now, the Congress is tomorrow and is expected to put an end to the controversies and lines in the party.

Above all, it is expected to put PDP in a position to challenge the APC in 2023 for the Alausa.

The leading chairmanship contenders are Dr. Amos Fawole, erstwhile Assistant and Acting Secretary, Niyi Adams, the State Youth Leader, Phillip Aivoji, Dr. Tokunbo Pearse and a host of others.

The electoral committee is led by the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abounu, while the Secretary is Senator Abiodun Olujinmi.

In a statement by the PDP South-West General Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, today, he said that the Congress is expected to be hitch free.

He said: “We have all worked very hard to see that the Congress goes smoothly and we have good contenders vying for all the offices.

“We are certain that the best persons for the offices will emerge to move the Party forward in preparation for 2023.

“I am using this opportunity to wish all contestants the best of luck in Lagos and other states.”

He also advised all contestants to remember that PDP is one big family with a huge task ahead.

He added that the spirit of good sportsmanship is what is expected from all contestants.

“PDP has no winner and no loser,” Owokoniran added.

