When Samson Akinniri a creative visual artist staged a solo exhibition at Signature Art Gallery, Ikoyi, in 2020, it became obvious that the best is not yet seen of him.

The last exhibition, simply classified as sold out has inspired yet another nudge to unleash his creative acumen visual-wise.

Today, Sunday, October 31, at Gemini Gallery, Onikan, Lagos alongside two other vibrant artists, Uche Uzorka and Olumide Onadipe take a phenomenon journey into art space, themed: “AFTER NATURE”, to interrogate human limitations under prejudice.

The two-week exhibition showcases works done in different media that speaks in one voice, “If not for Borders” exploring frames and the creation of limitations.

According to Samson, limitations which precipitate prejudice or “racism” which may not be clearly mentioned in the global white or black debate, but that, which comes from within man himself.

“Many times prejudice is a sign of limited knowledge or limited willingness to contain or welcome the unknown or the unwanted or the unneeded , therefore the comfort zone is made comfortable because the victim or the perpetrators is unwilling to be more than they know,” explains Samson.

Many of these and others all laced in the body of works will attract attention as the fair runs from October 31 till November 14, 2021.