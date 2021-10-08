By Benjamin Njoku

Comic actor Chiwetalu Agu has been released unconditionally by the Nigerian army.

This was contained in a statement posted, Friday on the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s Instagram page.

According to the statement, the veteran actor was released Friday morning after he was arrested by soldiers for wearing Biafra regalia.

The statement reads in part: “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has secured the release of actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the Nigerian Army.”

“The Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh who confirmed the release from the Army Barracks in Enugu thanked the High Command of the Nigerian Army for their cooperation and understanding in the matter.”

“The National President also commended the efforts of the leadership of the pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their collaborative efforts on the matter.”

However, AGN president has debunked the earlier statement credited to him on the arrest of the veteran Actor, saying “he has not made any official public or private statement on the matter since his arrest yesterday.” He advised the public to disregard the report which trended on social media on the matter.

In a video sent to NollyNow, Agu was captured in camera with two representatives from AGN, Mr Steve Eboh and his colleague.

Rollas hinted earlier that the guild was doing everything to secure his release.

Agu was reportedly on a charity mission to the less privileged around Upper Iweka Bridge in Onitsha, Anamabra State when he was arrested by soldiers.

The Nigerian Army in a statement said that the actor was arrested “while inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra”.

Vanguard News Nigeria