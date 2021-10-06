The fight against jihadist militants in and around the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique, which began in March of 2021, has recently been met with a modern, tightly-interwoven and wholly Pan-African response.

African-designed, highly sophisticated military platforms, developed to specifically address the rugged and austere African environments and threats facing armed forces on the continent, have been notably manufactured by neighboring South Africa’s global aerospace and technology business, the Paramount Group.

During Armed Forces Day on September 25th, celebrations in Mozambique, which President Paul Kagame of Rwanda was part of, four Marauder armoured personnel carriers (APCs) pioneered by Paramount Group were prominently displayed.

Marauder armoured, a highly versatile land vehicle independently proven to offer NATO-standard mine protections and described by experts as the ‘World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle.

The armoured vehicles appeared alongside Mi-24, Mi-17 (FA-093) and Gazelle helicopters; also supplied by the Paramount Group.

15 Mozambican pilots are further reported to have been trained at the Paramount Technical Training Academy, based at Polokwane International Airport in South Africa.

For Mozambique’s armed forces, the support of Paramount Group, of South Africa, Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community, SADC, at large, remain critically important, to defeat the jihadist militants in the North of the country.